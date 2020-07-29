Wouter van der Veen, of the Van Gogh Institute, poses next to the spot where Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh is believed to have painted his last canvas in Auvers-sur-Oise. Photo: AFP
Found at last: site of Vincent van Gogh’s final masterpiece, painted just before his mysterious death
- Old postcard points researcher to spot north of Paris where renowned Dutch artist worked on ‘Tree Roots’ before dying from gunshot wound
- Lighting in canvas could hold clue to painter’s last moments, and cast doubt on controversial theory that he was shot in fight with two local boys
