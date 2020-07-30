The detentions are the latest twist in a presidential election campaign that has posed the biggest challenge in years to President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule. Photo: Reuters
Belarus probes Russian mercenaries for ‘terror’ plot
- Belarus detains more than 30 suspected Russian mercenaries ahead of election
- Alleged militants gave themselves away because unlike ordinary Russians, they did not drink
Topic | Russia
The detentions are the latest twist in a presidential election campaign that has posed the biggest challenge in years to President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule. Photo: Reuters