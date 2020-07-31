An investigator at the scene of an incident where police officer Andrew Harper was killed in Britain. Photo: AP
Teenagers get 42 years in jail for dragging British policeman Andrew Harper to his death
- The officer was dragged behind a car for 2.25km after he confronted them over a stolen quad bike last year
- His fatally injured body became detached from the vehicle and was left in the road
Topic | Britain
