An investigator at the scene of an incident where police officer Andrew Harper was killed in Britain. Photo: APAn investigator at the scene of an incident where police officer Andrew Harper was killed in Britain. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Teenagers get 42 years in jail for dragging British policeman Andrew Harper to his death

  • The officer was dragged behind a car for 2.25km after he confronted them over a stolen quad bike last year
  • His fatally injured body became detached from the vehicle and was left in the road
Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:48pm, 31 Jul, 2020

