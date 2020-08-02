Thousands take part in a protest near Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate against the government's Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Thousands in Germany protest against coronavirus restrictions
- German police said 45 officers were injured and 133 arrested after weekend demonstrations in Berlin
- About 20,000 took part in a ‘day of freedom’ protest on Saturday, and were gathering again on Sunday
