John Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFEJohn Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFE
John Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Northern Ireland Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume dies

  • Hume, 83, was an architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described Hume as a ‘political giant’ while former PM Tony Blair said he was a visionary
Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:45pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
John Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFEJohn Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFE
John Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE