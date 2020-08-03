John Hume, seen here outside 10 Downing Street before talks with then-British prime minister Tony Blair on the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace talks, has died aged 83. Photo: EPA-EFE
Northern Ireland Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume dies
- Hume, 83, was an architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described Hume as a ‘political giant’ while former PM Tony Blair said he was a visionary
Topic | Britain
