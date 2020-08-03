World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said face masks should become a symbol of solidarity around the world. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: WHO warns of long road ahead, may never be a ‘silver bullet’
- The World Health Organisation said for now, stopping Covid-19 outbreaks comes down to basics like face masks, social distancing and testing
- An advance WHO investigation team has visited China to look into the origins of the virus – a demand of the US, which is leaving the world health body
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
