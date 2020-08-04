The MS Roald Amundsen ship, operated by Norway's Hurtigruten line, is seen at a port in Tromso after crew members and passengers were diagnosed with Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus outbreak on Norway cruise ship sparks fears of wider spread
- Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten said at least 41 passengers and crew on the MS Roald Amundsen have Covid-19 and hundreds are self-isolating
- Norway is tightening the rules for cruise ships, amid fears the virus could have spread to dozens of towns and villages along its western coast
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
