A man walks past a poster for the National Security Law in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFPA man walks past a poster for the National Security Law in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFP
National security law: France halts ratification of extradition treaty with Hong Kong

  • French foreign ministry criticises China’s introduction of new security law in city, saying it calls into question principle of ‘one country, two systems’
  • Legislation also ‘directly affects’ France’s citizens and businesses, ministry adds
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:23am, 4 Aug, 2020

