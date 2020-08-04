A man walks past a poster for the National Security Law in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFP
National security law: France halts ratification of extradition treaty with Hong Kong
- French foreign ministry criticises China’s introduction of new security law in city, saying it calls into question principle of ‘one country, two systems’
- Legislation also ‘directly affects’ France’s citizens and businesses, ministry adds
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
A man walks past a poster for the National Security Law in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFP