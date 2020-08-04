If TikTok moves its headquarters to London, it would join tech giants like Google and Facebook, which already have a strong presence in the British capital. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Bytedance looking at relocating TikTok HQ amid threat of Trump ban
- Comments from parent company follow report that popular video-sharing platform may move operations to London
