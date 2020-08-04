Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings will work with engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings to develop a plane that can travel at three times the speed of sound. Photo: AFP
Virgin wants to revive supersonic jet travel, but faster at Mach 3
- Delta-winged aircraft would fly at an altitude above 60,000 feet and carry between nine and 16 people in a premium cabin
- The plane would take off and land like any other passenger plane at existing airports
