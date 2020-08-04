Hesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: APHesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: AP
Hesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

The ‘accidental Joan of Arc’ taking on the strongman of Belarus

  • Svetlana Tikhanovskaya launched her presidential bid after her husband was arrested and barred from the August 9 polls
  • Her late bid to remove strongman Alexander Lukashenko has galvanised his opponents
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:50pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: APHesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: AP
Hesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE