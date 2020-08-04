Hesitant in early television appearances, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has won praise for recent speeches. Photo: AP
The ‘accidental Joan of Arc’ taking on the strongman of Belarus
- Svetlana Tikhanovskaya launched her presidential bid after her husband was arrested and barred from the August 9 polls
- Her late bid to remove strongman Alexander Lukashenko has galvanised his opponents
Topic | Human rights
