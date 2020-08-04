A boat in which some 11 migrants were attempting to cross the English Channel, in waters off the coastal town of Calais, northern France. File photo: AFPA boat in which some 11 migrants were attempting to cross the English Channel, in waters off the coastal town of Calais, northern France. File photo: AFP
English Channel migrants: risking death for a new life in the UK

  • English Channel crossing attempts by migrants and refugees have increased over the last year
  • The journey is fraught with risk as people pack small, inflatable boats on French coast
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 3:29pm, 4 Aug, 2020

