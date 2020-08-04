Swedish singer Zara Larsson said she felt ‘hindered’ by her collaboration Huawei. Photo: AFP
‘It’s not something I stand behind’: Swedish singer Zara Larsson cuts ties with Huawei
- Zara Larsson, one of Sweden’s best known international singers, made a deal last year to market a new smartphone from the Chinese telecoms giant
- She said she felt ‘hindered’ by the collaboration to take a stand on what China ‘was doing’ in regards to the Uygurs, TikTok and Hong Kong
