An X-ray of a wooden box containing the bones of a man found in the luggage of a 74-year-old woman at Munich International Airport. Photo: Bundespolizei/DPAAn X-ray of a wooden box containing the bones of a man found in the luggage of a 74-year-old woman at Munich International Airport. Photo: Bundespolizei/DPA
Woman stopped at German airport with husband’s bones in luggage

  • The woman said her husband died in 2008 and that she and her daughter decided to bring his remains home to a final resting place in Armenia
  • Federal police found the transfer of the remains to be lawful, and the public prosecutor also saw no grounds for a criminal investigation
DPA
Updated: 10:51pm, 4 Aug, 2020

