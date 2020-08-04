An X-ray of a wooden box containing the bones of a man found in the luggage of a 74-year-old woman at Munich International Airport. Photo: Bundespolizei/DPA
Woman stopped at German airport with husband’s bones in luggage
- The woman said her husband died in 2008 and that she and her daughter decided to bring his remains home to a final resting place in Armenia
- Federal police found the transfer of the remains to be lawful, and the public prosecutor also saw no grounds for a criminal investigation
