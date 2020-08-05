First he gave up his crown, then he was stripped of his official income. Now Juan Carlos is abandoning the country where he reigned for almost four decades. Photo: APFirst he gave up his crown, then he was stripped of his official income. Now Juan Carlos is abandoning the country where he reigned for almost four decades. Photo: AP
First he gave up his crown, then he was stripped of his official income. Now Juan Carlos is abandoning the country where he reigned for almost four decades. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Spain’s republicans struggling to capitalise on former king’s exile

  • Juan Carlos faces allegations of tax evasion and money laundering
  • Scandal puts Spain’s monarchy in a compromised position
Topic |   Spain
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 12:33pm, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
First he gave up his crown, then he was stripped of his official income. Now Juan Carlos is abandoning the country where he reigned for almost four decades. Photo: APFirst he gave up his crown, then he was stripped of his official income. Now Juan Carlos is abandoning the country where he reigned for almost four decades. Photo: AP
First he gave up his crown, then he was stripped of his official income. Now Juan Carlos is abandoning the country where he reigned for almost four decades. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE