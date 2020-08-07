Several French coastal cities have seen a jump in cases involving youths who frequented bars or parties. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how ‘reckless’ partying by carefree youths is fuelling global spike in infections

  • Several French coastal cities have seen a jump in cases involving youths who frequented bars or parties
  • In Canada those under the age of 39 now account for most new infections and the health authority has warned they are ‘not invincible’ against the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:44pm, 7 Aug, 2020

