Several French coastal cities have seen a jump in cases involving youths who frequented bars or parties. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how ‘reckless’ partying by carefree youths is fuelling global spike in infections
- Several French coastal cities have seen a jump in cases involving youths who frequented bars or parties
- In Canada those under the age of 39 now account for most new infections and the health authority has warned they are ‘not invincible’ against the virus
