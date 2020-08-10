Protesters clash with police in Belarus capital after ‘rigged’ vote

Witnesses said several thousand protesters and around 1,000 police gathered near a central monument in Minsk, with clashes erupting and some protesters trying to set up barricades.

Opposition-linked media outlets including tut.by and Nasha Niva reported clashes with police and that a police van had rammed into a crowd of protesters. A water cannon was also reportedly used.

Law enforcement officers run during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk. Photo: Tut. By via Reuters

An AFP journalist heard the sound of stun grenades and saw riot police with shields advancing towards the protesters.

There were reports of injuries and dozens of people arrested, though the interior ministry denied any wounded.

According to the state exit poll, long-time Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won Sunday’s presidential election with 79.7 per cent of the vote, securing a sixth term in office.

Lukashenko’s main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 6.8 per cent, according to the poll. She swiftly said she did not trust the official figures, insisting “the majority is with us.”

