The eight victims were four men and four women, aged between 25 and 40. Photo: Reuters
France opens terrorist murder case after shooting of aid workers in Niger
- Six French nationals, along with their Nigerien guide and driver, were shot dead by gunmen in Koure
- Koure is considered to be relatively safe from terrorist attacks, although armed extremist groups are very active in other parts of Niger
