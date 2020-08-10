The eight victims were four men and four women, aged between 25 and 40. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

France opens terrorist murder case after shooting of aid workers in Niger

  • Six French nationals, along with their Nigerien guide and driver, were shot dead by gunmen in Koure
  • Koure is considered to be relatively safe from terrorist attacks, although armed extremist groups are very active in other parts of Niger
Topic |   Africa
DPA
DPA

Updated: 11:18pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The eight victims were four men and four women, aged between 25 and 40. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE