Russian robot Skybot F-850 undergoes testing in Kazakhstan in July 2019. Photo: Roscomos handout via AFP
Ban ‘killer robots’ with international treaty, says Human Rights Watch
- NGO says 30 countries want autonomous weapons prohibited, while many others want to ‘retain human control over use of force’
- Report names US and Russia as ‘most problematic’, but China, Israel, South Korea and certain European nations also on the move
Topic | Robotics
