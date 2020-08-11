Russian robot Skybot F-850 undergoes testing in Kazakhstan in July 2019. Photo: Roscomos handout via AFP
Ban ‘killer robots’ with international treaty, says Human Rights Watch

  • NGO says 30 countries want autonomous weapons prohibited, while many others want to ‘retain human control over use of force’
  • Report names US and Russia as ‘most problematic’, but China, Israel, South Korea and certain European nations also on the move
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:33am, 11 Aug, 2020

