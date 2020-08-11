US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Photo: dpa
World /  Europe

Mike Pompeo lands in Czech Republic for central Europe tour amid Chinese, Russian influence in region

  • Russia and China are eyeing bigger roles across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and telecommunications sectors, a trend the US wants to reverse
  • In his talks, Pompeo is likely to face questions about the Trump administration’s decision to reduce the US military presence in Germany
Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:56pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE