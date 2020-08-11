TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters
France opens privacy probe into Chinese app TikTok, adding to EU-wide scrutiny
- The country’s watchdog is looking at a range of issues, including how ByteDance Ltd communicates with users and the protection of children
- The questions are part of an investigation into TikTok’s plan to set up a data centre in Ireland
