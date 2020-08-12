So far, rare earths processing is almost totally controlled by China, with the exception a plant in Malaysia operated by Australia’s Lynas Corp. Photo: Reuters
Russia eyes US$1.5 billion plan to rival China’s dominance in rare earths
- So far, rare earth processing is almost totally controlled by China, with the exception a plant in Malaysia, operated by Australia’s Lynas Corp
- Russia’s initiative is in line with other countries, including the United States, which are also trying to curb their reliance on China
Topic | Russia
So far, rare earths processing is almost totally controlled by China, with the exception a plant in Malaysia operated by Australia’s Lynas Corp. Photo: Reuters