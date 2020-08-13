Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in November 2017. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave LA and move to Santa Barbara

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘stepped back’ from royal duties earlier this year to lead more independent, private life based mainly in North America
  • Couple moved into new family home in July, about 180km (112 miles) northwest of previous residence
Topic |   Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:48am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in November 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE