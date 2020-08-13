Geneticist and “aroma sculptor” Michael Moisseeff examines items in his laboratory in Montegut-Lauragais near Toulouse, southwestern France, in July. Photo: AFP
Want to smell the moon? French ‘aroma sculptor’ thinks he’s captured elusive scent
- Geneticist Michael Moisseeff based reconstruction on descriptions from astronauts who had walked lunar surface, including Neil Armstrong
- His next project takes him back to the Renaissance as he attempts to reconstruct the scent of the Mona Lisa
Topic | Space
Geneticist and “aroma sculptor” Michael Moisseeff examines items in his laboratory in Montegut-Lauragais near Toulouse, southwestern France, in July. Photo: AFP