Geneticist and “aroma sculptor” Michael Moisseeff examines items in his laboratory in Montegut-Lauragais near Toulouse, southwestern France, in July. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Want to smell the moon? French ‘aroma sculptor’ thinks he’s captured elusive scent

  • Geneticist Michael Moisseeff based reconstruction on descriptions from astronauts who had walked lunar surface, including Neil Armstrong
  • His next project takes him back to the Renaissance as he attempts to reconstruct the scent of the Mona Lisa
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:50am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Geneticist and “aroma sculptor” Michael Moisseeff examines items in his laboratory in Montegut-Lauragais near Toulouse, southwestern France, in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE