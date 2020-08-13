Women hold flowers aloft during a rally on Thursday in Minsk in support of protesters detained and injured in the aftermath of Sunday’s disputed presidential election. Photo: EPA
In Belarus, women carrying flowers form human chains in protest at violence after ‘rigged’ vote
- Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds have been injured in a ruthless police clampdown on demonstrators following Sunday’s ballot
- The brutality and scope of the crackdown was remarkable even for the iron-fisted rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, dubbed Europe’s ‘last dictator’
Topic | Human rights
