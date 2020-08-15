A women embraces one of the Belarusian Interior Ministry troops standing guard during a rally in Minsk on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko faces growing opposition and new EU sanctions
- Demonstrators dance and sing in street, hugging and kissing troops and putting flowers in anti-riot shields
- Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya calls for further protests over weekend
Topic | Human rights
