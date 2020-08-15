A scientist works on the production of Russia’s new Covid-19 vaccine in Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia produces first batch of Covid-19 vaccine: local reports
- The production of the vaccine, nicknamed Sputnik V, comes amid concern that Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety
- The vaccine’s approval came before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants, commonly known as Phase III
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
