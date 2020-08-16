Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017. The embattled Lukashenko has asked Putin for help. File photo: AP
Belarus leader, clinging to power, says Putin offers help with ‘security’
- Belarus protesters are demanding the country’s authoritarian leader resign after a presidential vote they called fraudulent
- Russian president agrees to provide security assistance to restore order if Belarus requests it
