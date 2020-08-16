A man holds a bottle of ‘gypsy sauce’ from the manufacturer Knorr in this 2014 file photo. Photo: DPA via AP
‘Gypsy sauce’ to be renamed in Germany because of racist connotations
- Food company Knorr said it will change the name of its ‘Zigeursauce’ – or ‘gypsy sauce’ – to ‘Paprika Sauce Hungarian Style’
- ‘Zigeuner’ is a derogative German expression for the Roma and Sinti minority groups who have lived in many European countries for centuries
Topic | Germany
