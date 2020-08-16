A man holds a bottle of ‘gypsy sauce’ from the manufacturer Knorr in this 2014 file photo. Photo: DPA via AP
World /  Europe

‘Gypsy sauce’ to be renamed in Germany because of racist connotations

  • Food company Knorr said it will change the name of its ‘Zigeursauce’ – or ‘gypsy sauce’ – to ‘Paprika Sauce Hungarian Style’
  • ‘Zigeuner’ is a derogative German expression for the Roma and Sinti minority groups who have lived in many European countries for centuries
Topic |   Germany
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:25pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man holds a bottle of ‘gypsy sauce’ from the manufacturer Knorr in this 2014 file photo. Photo: DPA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE