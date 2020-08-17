People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Nato denies Belarus claim of military build-up at border
- Earlier, the Belarusian president had said tanks and planes of the 30-nation military alliance had been deployed 15 minutes from the border
- Belarus has been gripped by protests since an August 9 election that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko’s opponents say was rigged
Topic | Nato
