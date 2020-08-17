People take part in a protest outside the Department for Education in London. Photo: PA via AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson under fire amid growing England exam chaos
- Some 40 per cent of final-year A-level students received lower grades than those predicted by their teachers
- Many students, parents and even some teachers say the algorithm used to issue grades after exams were cancelled is flawed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
