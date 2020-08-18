Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends an event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England on Saturday. Photo: AFP
England scraps exam grading system after A-level results fiasco enrages students

  • Thousands had been set to lose university places after government used algorithm to predict results of exams cancelled by coronavirus pandemic
  • U-turn comes after PM Boris Johnson holds call with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and senior officials amid widespread criticism
Updated: 1:24am, 18 Aug, 2020

