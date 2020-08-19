A medical worker holds test tubes with swab samples at a drive-through Covid-19 test centre in Zagreb on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: world nowhere near herd immunity, says WHO as global cases near 22 million

  • Most scientists estimate at least 70 per cent of population must have antibodies to prevent outbreak
  • Majority of studies suggest only about 10 to 20 per cent of people currently have immunity
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:20am, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker holds test tubes with swab samples at a drive-through Covid-19 test centre in Zagreb on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE