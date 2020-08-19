A Belarusian soldier during military drills near Astravets, about 145km north-west of Minsk, Belarus. Photo: AP
Belarus army ‘combat ready’ as opposition woos Russia

  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the army on his country’s western border to be combat ready
  • Mass protests and strikes continue in Belarus, after Lukashenko was accused of rigging election in his favour
Updated: 1:10pm, 19 Aug, 2020

