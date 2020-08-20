Hashem Abedi was not in court for the sentencing hearing, having refused to enter the courtroom. Photo: AFP
Brother of Manchester Ariana Grande concert bomber jailed for at least 55 years
- Hashem Abedi was found guilty of murder in March for helping his brother Salman carry out the 2017 suicide attack that left 22 people dead
- The brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of late leader Muammar Gaddafi
Topic | Manchester concert attack
