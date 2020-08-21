An opposition supporter holds an old Belarusian national flag during a protest in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk on Thursday. Photo: AP
Emmanuel Macron warns Russia against Belarus intervention after meeting with Angela Merkel
- French president says relations between EU and Russia at stake, cautions against repeat of 2014 occupation of Crimea
- Belarus prosecutors probe council pushing for strongman Lukashenko’s ouster after disputed election
Topic | European Union
An opposition supporter holds an old Belarusian national flag during a protest in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk on Thursday. Photo: AP