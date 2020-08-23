Demonstrators carrying Belarusian opposition flags pictured protesting against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Minsk’s Independence Square on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Tens of thousands take to Belarus’ streets to again demand President Alexander Lukashenko’s resignation

  • Demonstrators draped in the red-and-white flags of the opposition flooded Independence Square and marched through the capital chanting ‘freedom’
  • The man branded ‘Europe’s last dictator’ has brushed aside calls to go after his disputed re-election and dismissed the possibility of holding a new vote
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:13pm, 23 Aug, 2020

