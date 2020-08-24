British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits The Discovery School in West Malling, England in July. Photo: Evening Standard via AP
Boris Johnson urges British parents to send children back to school
- Prime minister says it is government’s ‘moral duty’ to reopen schools, more than five months after coronavirus pandemic put classes on pause
- Children more likely to be harmed by being away from school than from Covid-19 exposure, UK health officials say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits The Discovery School in West Malling, England in July. Photo: Evening Standard via AP