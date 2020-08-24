President Alexander Lukashenko made a dramatic show of defiance against the massive protests demanding his resignation. Photo: AFP
As 100,000 marched in Belarus capital, Lukashenko armed himself with a Kalashnikov
- President totes a rifle and wears a bulletproof vest as gets off a helicopter that landed at his residence while demonstrators massed nearby
- Protests started August 9 after an election that officials say handed the 65-year-old Lukashenko his sixth term
Topic | Belarus
