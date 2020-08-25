Health workers take swab samples from motorists for Covid-19 tests, at the drive-in testing facility at the San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital in Rome, Italy. The WHO says cases are declining. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus cases and deaths are starting to slow in most regions, WHO data shows
- The World Health Organisation said Covid-19 cases had fallen 5 per cent in the last week, and deaths had dropped by 12 per cent
- The Americas are the hardest-hit by the pandemic, and reported the biggest slowdown, while India and the Eastern Mediterranean saw cases rise
