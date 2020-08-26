European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan attended a golf dinner last week that outraged the Irish public. File photo: Reuters
EU trade chief Phil Hogan on defensive in ‘Golfgate’ scandal
- The Irish government said there were clear breaches of Covid-19 public health guidelines during Phil Hogan’s recent trip to his native Ireland
- Hogan attended a golf dinner that outraged the Irish public and led to the resignation of an Irish minister
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan attended a golf dinner last week that outraged the Irish public. File photo: Reuters