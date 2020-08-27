A Greek frigate and military helicopter take part in a military exercise with EU allies in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on August 25, amid escalating tensions between Athens and Ankara. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

EU tries to mediate as Greece, Turkey dispute over Mediterranean Sea deepens

  • European Union foreign ministers will try to pull Greece and Turkey from the brink of conflict over natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean
  • Turkey conducted military exercises with the US on Wednesday after Greece began war games with EU allies France, Italy and Cyprus
Topic |   Greece
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:05am, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Greek frigate and military helicopter take part in a military exercise with EU allies in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on August 25, amid escalating tensions between Athens and Ankara. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE