A Greek frigate and military helicopter take part in a military exercise with EU allies in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on August 25, amid escalating tensions between Athens and Ankara. Photo: AFP
EU tries to mediate as Greece, Turkey dispute over Mediterranean Sea deepens
- European Union foreign ministers will try to pull Greece and Turkey from the brink of conflict over natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean
- Turkey conducted military exercises with the US on Wednesday after Greece began war games with EU allies France, Italy and Cyprus
Topic | Greece
