EU Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a press conference in Brussels in February 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns over coronavirus ‘Golfgate’ backlash
- Commissioner was under growing pressure to quit after attending golf dinner in Ireland that violated Covid-19 restrictions
- Hogan’s move comes as EU contends with pandemic’s impact on trade as well as Trump’s ‘America First’ challenge to global commercial order
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
