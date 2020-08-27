EU Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a press conference in Brussels in February 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns over coronavirus ‘Golfgate’ backlash

  • Commissioner was under growing pressure to quit after attending golf dinner in Ireland that violated Covid-19 restrictions
  • Hogan’s move comes as EU contends with pandemic’s impact on trade as well as Trump’s ‘America First’ challenge to global commercial order
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:10am, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a press conference in Brussels in February 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE