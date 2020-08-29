British police forensics officers inspect the truck that contained 39 dead bodies at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Second truck driver pleads guilty over deaths of 39 Vietnamese immigrants in Britain

  • Ronan Hughes admitted playing a part in the deaths of the men, women and children in court on Friday
  • The bodies of the 39 people were discovered in a refrigerated truck near London last year

Topic |   UK truck deaths
Reuters
Updated: 12:36am, 29 Aug, 2020

