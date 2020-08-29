People hold banners and flags during a rally against the coronavirus measures in Berlin. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus latest: Berlin police disperse ‘anti-corona’ protesters; South Korea running out of hospital beds
- After a long negotiations with organisers, the force said they would break up the gathering, which had attracted 18,000 people
- UK faces ‘extensive local lockdowns’ in the event of winter virus wave; India records over 76,000 cases
