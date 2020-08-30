People on-board the Banksy-funded MV Louise Michel rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: AFP
Europe

Italian coastguard sends help to Banksy’s overloaded migrant rescue boat

  • Rescuers took 49 of the 219 migrants on the ship away to safety
  • The Louise Michel, a German boat manned by a crew of 10, issued a series of tweets overnight saying its situation was worsening, and appealing for help

Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Reuters
Updated: 2:22am, 30 Aug, 2020

