A protest over the governments handling of the Wakashio oil spill in Saint-Louis, the capital of Mauritius. Photo: EPA-EFE
Massive oil spill prompts largest protest in Mauritius in 40 years
- The Japanese ship MV Wakashio crashed into a reef last month and spilled tonnes of oil into the waters around the country
- Up to 75,000 protesters thronged the square in front of the cathedral in downtown Port-Louis on Saturday
Topic | Environment
