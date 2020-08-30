A protest over the governments handling of the Wakashio oil spill in Saint-Louis, the capital of Mauritius. Photo: EPA-EFE
Massive oil spill prompts largest protest in Mauritius in 40 years

  • The Japanese ship MV Wakashio crashed into a reef last month and spilled tonnes of oil into the waters around the country
  • Up to 75,000 protesters thronged the square in front of the cathedral in downtown Port-Louis on Saturday

Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:29am, 30 Aug, 2020

