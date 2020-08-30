Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events across Berlin and police reported pockets of unrest, as infections rise in Europe and public frustration at measures to contain the virus grows. Photo: DPA
Berlin protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent, 200 arrested
- At least 38,000 demonstrators participate in various protests
- Smaller demonstrations take place in Paris and London
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events across Berlin and police reported pockets of unrest, as infections rise in Europe and public frustration at measures to contain the virus grows. Photo: DPA