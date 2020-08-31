Police block the way for Belarusian opposition supporters as thousands protest in the centre of Minsk on Sunday, August 30. Photo: AP
Thousands protest in Belarus as Putin phones Lukashenko to plan meeting

  • The latest mass protest in Minsk saw dozens arrested as they called for fresh elections and an end to Alexander Lukashenko’s rule
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Lukashenko on Sunday to wish him a happy birthday and discuss plans for military support

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:12am, 31 Aug, 2020

