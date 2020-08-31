Residents protest against the continuing landings of migrants on the island of Lampedusa. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Italian islanders launch protest as hundreds of migrants land on Lampedusa

  • A migrant centre meant to house fewer than 200 was now crammed with 1,200 people after the latest arrivals on the island
  • The local mayor has vowed to call a strike in protest at the arrivals

Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:23am, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents protest against the continuing landings of migrants on the island of Lampedusa. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE